Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) PT at $16.58

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDI opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.