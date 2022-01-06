Analysts Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) PT at $42.00

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

