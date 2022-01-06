Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) PT at $52.84

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $54.58 on Monday. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.