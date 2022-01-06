Analyzing Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arteris and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.52 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.76

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arteris and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

Arteris currently has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.89%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Summary

Arteris beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

