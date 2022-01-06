Analyzing AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) & Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 7.91% 10.08% 6.77% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AZEK and Trailblazer Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion 5.71 $93.15 million $0.60 72.45 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AZEK and Trailblazer Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 0 7 0 3.00 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given AZEK’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

AZEK beats Trailblazer Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

