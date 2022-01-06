Analyzing iFresh (IFMK) & Its Rivals

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare iFresh to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iFresh and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iFresh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|iFresh Competitors
|1110
|2630
|2682
|83
|2.27
Profitability
This table compares iFresh and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iFresh
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|iFresh Competitors
|1.84%
|22.16%
|4.75%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares iFresh and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iFresh
|$89.45 million
|-$8.29 million
|-1.01
|iFresh Competitors
|$23.00 billion
|$447.11 million
|10.15
iFresh’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
iFresh has a beta of -2.91, meaning that its stock price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
iFresh rivals beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.
About iFresh
iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
