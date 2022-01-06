Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

