Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Andritz
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
