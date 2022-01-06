AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02) -$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.70 million.

ANGO stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

