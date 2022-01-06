Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of -86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

