Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

