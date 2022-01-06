Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.