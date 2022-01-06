AON (NYSE:AON) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.43.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.00 on Thursday. AON has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

