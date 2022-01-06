AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $321.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.43.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.67. AON has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

