AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $321.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.43.
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.67. AON has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.
In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
