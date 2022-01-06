APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

