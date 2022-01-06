APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 4.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Europe raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.30. 74,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,581,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 69.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of APA by 21.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

