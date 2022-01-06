Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.50

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 238.50 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.17), with a volume of 725821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($3.06).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

