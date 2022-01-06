Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 74,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 838,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at $200,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

