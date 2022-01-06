Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.4% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

