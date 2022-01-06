AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

