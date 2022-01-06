APYSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,266.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $84,266.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.24 or 0.07837283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00075769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.54 or 0.99898630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007825 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.