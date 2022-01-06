Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.86.

ARMK stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

