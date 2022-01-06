Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

