Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report $8.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,104. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

