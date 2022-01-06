Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report $31.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $21.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $107.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

ASC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 90,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.