Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in December

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ARBKF opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
About Argo Blockchain
