Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in December

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARBKF opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

