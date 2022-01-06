Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.08. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

