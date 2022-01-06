Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.6 days.
Shares of ARRJF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
