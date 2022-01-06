Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $460.05. 9,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

