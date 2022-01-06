Arjuna Capital Buys 628 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.24. 133,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,285,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $399.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

