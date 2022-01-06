Arjuna Capital Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $701.19. 2,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,477. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $710.03 and a 200-day moving average of $638.09. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $376.40 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

