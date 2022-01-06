Arjuna Capital Grows Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

