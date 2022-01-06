Arjuna Capital Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,021,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $174.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.