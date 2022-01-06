Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.66

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 41495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter worth $169,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arrival by 261.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

