Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.66

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 41495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
