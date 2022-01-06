ASOS (LON:ASC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($74.11) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.02) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.90).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,224.40 ($29.97) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,417.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,302.

In other news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.21) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,106.86). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.41), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($133,219.94). Insiders acquired 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last three months.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.