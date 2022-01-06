Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,922 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

