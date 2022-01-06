Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.93. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 18,867 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

