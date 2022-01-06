AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 109.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 1,516,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,527,453. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.