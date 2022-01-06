Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 57.6% in December

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $355,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 26.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.