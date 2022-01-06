Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

