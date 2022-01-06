Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

