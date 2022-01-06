Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $249,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

