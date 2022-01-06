Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,919.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,782.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

