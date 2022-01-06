Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.