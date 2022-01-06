AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$59.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

