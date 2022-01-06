Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.