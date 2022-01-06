Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $12.10 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

