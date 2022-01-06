Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,206 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

