AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.24 Million

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce $604.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.53 million and the highest is $607.32 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.41.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

