AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.24 Million

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce $604.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.53 million and the highest is $607.32 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.41.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.