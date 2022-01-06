Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.0 days.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Get Avast alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.00.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.