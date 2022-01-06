Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,718. Avaya has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at about $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avaya by 6.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Avaya by 112.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 163.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 246,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.